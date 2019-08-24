As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Market Value Declined, Holder Parsec Financial Management Has Boosted Position; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Raised United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $30.85 Million; Shares Declined

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 244.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 5,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 8,219 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 2,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $286.85. About 722,153 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi Cut Heart Drug’s Price as Trial Disappoints; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION (MAA) FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 78,089 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $1.32 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03M shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital stated it has 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 7,517 were accumulated by Cambridge. Selway Asset Mngmt, Idaho-based fund reported 15,868 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Limited Liability Com has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Asset Mngmt reported 0.37% stake. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 0.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability holds 31,783 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Liberty Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 24,336 shares. Covington stated it has 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Architects has invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wheatland Advsr Inc accumulated 1.42% or 14,425 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hudson Bay Capital LP stated it has 9,820 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 7,346 shares to 203,851 shares, valued at $13.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,425 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Brokerage Inc has 0.61% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 60,756 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 4,100 shares. 621 were reported by Bessemer Group. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 605,382 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.24% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 150 were reported by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Lc. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company holds 247,864 shares. 1.58M were accumulated by Capital Invsts. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co has 103,084 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public invested 0.11% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 107,389 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth stated it has 30 shares. Bennicas & owns 1,785 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio.