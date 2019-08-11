As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Market Valuation Declined, Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Raised Holding; Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Holder Johnson Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 54.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 399,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 327,042 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.31 million, down from 726,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 69,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 143,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.94M, up from 73,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $304.89. About 461,545 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 21/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Show DUPIXENT Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.93 million activity.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5,040 shares to 662,200 shares, valued at $72.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 4,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Class B.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mgmt holds 0.12% or 60,758 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 64,866 shares stake. Moreover, Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.15% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,022 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Polen Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.28% stake. State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.38% or 2.01M shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 34,910 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Ltd Company invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Spectrum Management Group owns 48,717 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt reported 18,526 shares stake. Birinyi Associate Incorporated stated it has 0.93% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sei owns 406,949 shares. British Columbia Management reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Coldstream Cap invested 1.41% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 300 are held by Advsrs Ltd Limited Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 1 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 128,512 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Alpine Woods Cap Ltd owns 4,500 shares. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0.05% or 43,837 shares. Icon Advisers Co holds 0.12% or 3,000 shares. South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 3,875 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 992 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.15% or 26,027 shares. 7,313 were accumulated by Westwood. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.12% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 107,389 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.13% or 513,004 shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.