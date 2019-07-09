As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Market Valuation Declined, Harding Loevner LP Upped Its Holding by $7.62 Million; Vantage Investment Partners Increases Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD)

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 935,183 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 18,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 699,322 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.16M, up from 680,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $302.84. About 928,910 shares traded or 2.85% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 21/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Show DUPIXENT Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity. $54.04M worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares were sold by Sanofi.

