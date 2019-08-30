As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) Stock Declined, Jane Street Group Boosted Position; Avalon Global Asset Management Position in Lennar (LEN) Has Upped by $490,000

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) by 55.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 37,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44M, up from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 485,328 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron Genetics Center® Publication in New England Journal of Medicine Identifies New Genetic Variant Providing Protection; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Regeneron Investors Brace for Ugly Earnings as Concerns Mount; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron’s first quarter profit soars 92 percent

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 2.86 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, REGN – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sanofi : Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive topline results in Phase 3 trial of children aged 6 to 11 years with severe atopic dermatitis – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regeneron Ebola Treatment Shows Promise, Study Stopped Early – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regeneron’s Bad Cholesterol Drug Aces Late-Stage Trial, Oncolytics Offering – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Adds on Sales, Looks to Pipeline for Further Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Put) (NASDAQ:VOD) by 547,000 shares to 27,600 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (Put) (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 19,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,600 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.13% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh reported 27,819 shares stake. 3,022 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. The New Jersey-based Landscape Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Parkside Fin Bancorp & Tru invested in 0.01% or 56 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Co owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth invested 1.25% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.03% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Element Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 17,531 shares or 0.22% of the stock. California Employees Retirement accumulated 142,335 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.59% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 145,420 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 50,996 shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 20,836 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt accumulated 1,311 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage stated it has 5,236 shares.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,000 shares to 47,700 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,200 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assoc Lp holds 220,000 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc invested in 0.08% or 226,729 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited owns 28,312 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 827 shares. Cwm Ltd Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 28 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And reported 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 518,864 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 494,107 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 6,100 shares. Ci Investments stated it has 101,541 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 3.33M shares. Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 1,103 shares. Sanders Capital Limited Com holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 11.82M shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 579,978 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.