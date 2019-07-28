As Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) Share Value Declined, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Cut Holding; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Continues to Hold Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR)

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 80,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,567 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 628,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 337,374 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 08/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate 2Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,301 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 5,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $309.18. About 956,719 shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Rev $1.51B; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UMH Properties: No Need To Chase Yield – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s (NYSE:MNR) ROE Of 2.9% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering Of Common Stock – PR Newswire” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate: Green Sprouts Trumps Securities Doubts – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth’s Series C Preferred Shares Are Currently A Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 16,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Montag A & Assocs owns 844,990 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 781,235 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 377,523 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 2.07% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Citadel Advisors stated it has 351,795 shares. Jrm Investment Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 202,133 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 824,759 shares. Orleans Mngmt La, Louisiana-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc holds 60,379 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 1.33% or 1.98M shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR).

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 182,781 shares to 19,617 shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 44,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,303 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $567,555 activity. Miller Kevin S. had bought 152 shares worth $1,999 on Monday, July 15. On Monday, April 15 the insider HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002. 38 shares were bought by Rytter Katie, worth $500 on Monday, June 17. $243,998 worth of stock was bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Monday, June 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 17,609 shares. Highlander Cap Limited Company reported 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited Liability holds 1,916 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.43% or 112,989 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.13% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc accumulated 1,127 shares. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.03% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 3,875 shares. Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has 4.18% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 920,422 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 24,945 were accumulated by Amp Limited. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Kistler owns 39 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 3,415 shares. Fmr Limited Co has 4.42 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 19,842 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.