As Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) Market Value Declined, Holder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Cut by $578,100 Its Position; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Stake In Facebook (FB) Was Has Lifted

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,301 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 5,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $309.75. About 355,733 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – EYLEA® GAINS APPROVAL IN CHINA FOR TREATMENT OF VISUAL IMPAIRMENT DUE TO NEOVASCULAR (WET) AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $197.36. About 9.78M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 26/03/2018 – FTC COMMENTS ON CONCERNS ABOUT FACEBOOK PRIVACY PRACTICES; 29/05/2018 – Vertafore Adds Property & Casualty Proposal Capabilities to AMS360; 03/04/2018 – Snap In ‘potentially Promising Position’ After Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 19/03/2018 – Facebook, Google and Big Switch Networks to Demonstrate Open Source Collaboration with Next-Gen Network Operating Systems During OCP Summit Keynote; 27/03/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 13/04/2018 – Rep. Debbie Ding: News Herald: Dingell questions Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook spying; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Data Scandal Spotlights Crisis Response Time

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 200 shares. Dock Street Asset holds 3.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 62,177 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited invested 3.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roberts Glore & Company Il has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gateway Advisory Limited invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The North Carolina-based Atria Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lafayette has invested 0.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Incorporated owns 44,057 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc holds 0.82% or 17,300 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg reported 1.47% stake. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 66,410 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 879,142 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,137 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1,498 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Buckingham Cap Management has invested 0.19% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Odey Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd has invested 0.17% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 13,386 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Tarbox Family Office owns 21 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 148,728 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru. Sterling Cap Limited Liability Com holds 17,217 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 13,095 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cibc Markets owns 48,762 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 975 are owned by Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 7 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Incorporated Ca has invested 0.32% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 7,582 are held by Impact Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation.