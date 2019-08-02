As Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) Shares Declined, Alphamark Advisors Boosted by $3.08 Million Its Position; Digital Realty Reit Ord (DLR) Shareholder Everence Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutic (REGN) by 17446.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 7,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 7,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 43 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $304.38. About 324,661 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi Cut Heart Drug’s Price as Trial Disappoints; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 21/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Show DUPIXENT Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi SA: New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Reit Ord (DLR) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 7,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, up from 4,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $117.28. About 535,920 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 15,549 shares stake. Norinchukin National Bank The reported 41,175 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1,061 shares. Legal General Public Ltd owns 1.79 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 9,086 shares. Dearborn Prns Lc invested in 104,614 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0.01% or 4,535 shares. Korea Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,827 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). D E Shaw & Company Inc reported 0.02% stake. Guardian Cap LP holds 0.33% or 149,198 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.2% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). National Pension Serv invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cordasco Fincl accumulated 6,794 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $44,052 activity.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Ord (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,209 shares to 22,564 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ww Grainger Ord (NYSE:GWW) by 1,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors And Fragrans Ord (NYSE:IFF).

More notable recent Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Digital Realty steady with in-line Q2 report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:MYL) by 114,290 shares to 271 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 645 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “April 26th Options Now Available For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Long-Term Outlook For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “bluebird’s (BLUE) Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Look Under The Hood: QQXT Has 10% Upside – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Cards for Amarin (AMRN) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.