As Regency Ctrs (REG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Has Lowered Its Holding; At & T Corp. (T) Shareholder Salem Capital Management Increased Position

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At & T Corp. (T) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 149,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 126,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At & T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 11.54 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 7,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 19,799 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 26,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $65.28. About 335,746 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 49,207 shares to 147,827 shares, valued at $21.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

