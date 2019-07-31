As Regency Ctrs (REG) Shares Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $322,270; Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holder Pdt Partners Lifted Its Position

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 306.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 161,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 214,300 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 52,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 982,587 shares traded or 33.68% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 17.96% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 9.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,337 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 49,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 700,827 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,200 shares to 38,204 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,400 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 163,861 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.04% or 162,150 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.08% or 232,875 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 85,071 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation stated it has 10.95 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 53,857 were reported by United Automobile Association. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Fjarde Ap invested 0.05% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 55,755 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Westwood Group Inc Inc Inc owns 13,612 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust has 0.02% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Brookfield Asset Mgmt reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).

