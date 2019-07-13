As Regency Ctrs Com (REG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Kempen Capital Management Increased Its Stake; Wabtec (WAB) Market Valuation Declined While Amg Funds Has Lifted Its Stake

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp Com (REG) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 46,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,917 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, up from 93,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.54. About 360,222 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 976,074 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,669 are owned by Fil. United Automobile Association invested 0.06% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Azimuth Capital Mngmt invested in 59,687 shares or 0.3% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.12% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 49,105 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 512,098 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pacific Investment Mgmt Company has invested 0.15% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Company invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 24,892 are held by Utah Retirement. Td Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 185,549 shares. Agf America Inc owns 67,886 shares. Farmers Savings Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 283 shares.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $102.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,121 shares to 13,390 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 15,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,373 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23.

