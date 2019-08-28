As Regency Centers (REG) Stock Price Declined, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lifted by $7.70 Million Its Stake; Pdt Partners Has Upped Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake by $2.47 Million as Share Value Rose

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 419.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 123,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 152,900 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 29,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 179,252 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 114,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.73M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.13. About 215,301 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 63,597 shares to 197,903 shares, valued at $21.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 12,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,600 shares, and cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 41,278 shares. Ameriprise reported 0% stake. Signia Mngmt Limited Liability owns 155,241 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech Inc has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 520,979 shares. 170,145 are held by Capital Fund Management Sa. Axa owns 46,700 shares. 35,800 were reported by Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Corporation. Ameritas Investment Incorporated reported 3,698 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 60,043 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 1.27 million shares. Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 42,800 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Mackay Shields has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Cleararc accumulated 4,048 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Cap Growth Management Limited Partnership stated it has 515,000 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock. 221,051 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 16,802 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Destination Wealth Management invested in 17 shares. Swiss Bank has 0.05% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 609,879 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership reported 14,658 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Co invested in 5,896 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 16.93 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. World Asset Management reported 11,109 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 884,727 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 140 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 229,144 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $111.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 614,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).