As Regency Centers (REG) Stock Declined, Capital Investment Advisors Upped Stake; Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) Share Price Declined While Walthausen & Company Has Cut Its Position

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (MGPI) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 172,754 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46 million, down from 177,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 87,995 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 06/03/2018 TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 120,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06M, up from 114,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $67.79. About 887,209 shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners

Analysts await MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. MGPI’s profit will be $11.65 million for 19.75 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGP Ingredients, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.67 in 2019Q1.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 22,175 shares to 170,715 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 30,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 692,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM) by 51,697 shares to 151,515 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Lehman Bd Fd (SHY) by 7,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,339 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).