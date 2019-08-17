As Regency Centers (REG) Shares Declined, Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lifted Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Quantres Asset Management LTD Increased Its Holding by $444,600

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $908,000, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 60,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 935,565 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.14 million, up from 875,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.19. About 553,228 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur Com has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Fjarde Ap holds 0.05% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 54,812 shares. 3,112 are owned by Ameritas Invest Partners. Whittier Trust Com stated it has 8 shares. Growth Mngmt LP holds 515,000 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Mackenzie Corporation has 12,411 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). 860,778 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 0% or 5,620 shares. Echo Street Limited has invested 0.54% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Barclays Public Ltd holds 73,981 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 27,675 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 162,150 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 137 shares.

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ping An Real Estate meets investors for US$ Reg S bonds – Nasdaq” on May 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IPO Outlook For The Week: Cannabis, Cancer Therapy, Sushi And Holographic AR – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Law360.com published: “SEC Approves Nasdaq Plan To Raise Reg A+ Standards – Law360” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 FFO Beats Estimates, Outlook Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “REG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 873,820 shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $34.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN) by 250,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,855 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 3.69 million shares or 0% of the stock. Inr Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 71 shares. Green Square Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,024 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hilltop Hldg Inc has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aperio Group Lc has invested 2.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 31.64 million shares. Cypress Cap Grp holds 2.1% or 87,163 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.55% or 251.56 million shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 102,910 shares. Tdam Usa holds 548,695 shares or 4.6% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management, Japan-based fund reported 3.11 million shares. At National Bank & Trust has invested 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lifeplan Fin Inc holds 0.18% or 2,912 shares. Sigma Counselors invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).