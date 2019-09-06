As Regency Centers (REG) Share Price Declined, Heitman Real Estate Securities Boosted Holding; Kames Capital Plc Has Cut Its Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Position as Share Price Rose

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 7,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 386,519 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.11 million, down from 393,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $417.83. About 93,851 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 60,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 935,565 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.14M, up from 875,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.85. About 163,584 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MarketAxess Launches Suite of U.S. Investment Grade Indexes – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MarketAxess: Strategic Alliances Boost Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MarketAxess to Acquire US Treasuries Trading Operator LiquidityEdge – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MKTX) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nancy Altobello Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.85M for 85.62 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.16% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 127,055 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 0.02% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 1,647 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 20,909 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Evergreen Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.07% or 2,697 shares. Cap Investors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Suntrust Banks invested 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 5,070 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP holds 0.06% or 5,740 shares. Moreover, Citadel Llc has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 40,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 102,579 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.08% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Shine Invest Advisory Services Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 49 shares. Van Berkom & Associates invested in 3.43% or 439,154 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $358,490 activity.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 85,765 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $66.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 684,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PN Hoffman rebranding as it expands beyond Greater Washington – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ormat Announces First Geothermal and Solar Hybrid Power Plant – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Indorama Ventures hires for US$ Reg S bonds – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Public Storage (PSA) Q2 FFO Beats Estimates on Higher Rent – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Regency Centers Prices $425 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 14,988 shares to 649,915 shares, valued at $34.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 873,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60M shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).