As Regency Centers (REG) Share Price Declined, Capital Investment Advisors Upped Its Stake; Cvs Health Com (CVS) Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Increased Stake

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 114.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 61,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 114,535 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, up from 53,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 849,971 shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 17,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 525,815 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 508,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 8.23M shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Com Ser by 142,698 shares to 619,158 shares, valued at $56.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM) by 4,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap Etf (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.