As Regency Centers Corp. (REG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Has Decreased by $3.70 Million Its Holding; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Market Valuation Rose, Highfields Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $75.00 Million Its Position

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (REG) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 55,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.00M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.38. About 554,433 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – Officer Leavitt Gifts 172 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 79.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 151,045 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.89 million, down from 751,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 813,465 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 06/03/2018 – Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Long-Term Hotel-Mangement Agreement Retained; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT:AMENDMENT GAVE HLDRS OF 25% RIGHT TO CALL SPECIAL MTGS; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICAN REGION, REVPAR GROWTH SHOULD SLOW A BIT; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Prudential (PRU) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interim Headwinds Mar Communication Infrastructure Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marriott International (MAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, LYFT, MAR – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Enersys (ENS) Hit by Surging Costs and Business Challenges – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Peapack Gladstone has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 3,363 shares. Ipswich Invest Com invested in 1.23% or 30,185 shares. Greenleaf invested in 0.01% or 2,940 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co accumulated 54 shares or 0% of the stock. Soroban Ptnrs Lp has invested 9.36% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 4,710 were reported by Csat Advisory Limited Partnership. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.13% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, Gillespie Robinson Grimm has 1.33% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 87,700 shares. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,965 shares. Central Bank & Tru owns 5,962 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Pacific Global Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Personal Cap has invested 0.32% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Macquarie Grp Limited has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 60,290 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co has invested 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71 billion and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, down 9.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $519.46 million for 21.98 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22,847 shares to 619,440 shares, valued at $82.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Three Charts Dispel the â€œPrice Improvementâ€ Myth – Nasdaq” on November 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regency Centers Corp (REG) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Constructive tone retained ahead of US payrolls – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Do Customers Understand Their Relationships? – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property (SPG) Beats Q2 FFO Estimates, Hikes Dividend – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.