As Regal (RBC) Stock Declined, Holder Oarsman Capital Cut Position by $715,311; As Eagle Materials (EXP) Market Valuation Rose, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lifted by $3.10 Million Its Position

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regal (RBC) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 8,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,941 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 30,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Regal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $79.91. About 114,369 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 2.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES REGAL BELOIT TRADES FROM 4:23PM TO 4:26PM; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FY CORE PROFIT HK$444.1M; 16/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR” Goes Beyond The Screen In First-Ever Moviebill Edition Available Nationwide Only At Regal Cinemas; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Sees 2018 EPS $5.29-EPS $5.69; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 14/03/2018 – REGAL PETROLEUM RPT SPUD OF VAS-10 WELL

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31M, up from 204,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $86.55. About 91,940 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 16.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 271 shares to 1,015 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 10,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf.

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 1.87% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.6 per share. RBC’s profit will be $69.80 million for 12.26 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,915 are held by Walthausen Limited Liability. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 4.47M shares. Profund Limited Liability Com reported 4,102 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc stated it has 0.01% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 22,310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 46,693 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,328 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 5,278 shares. Parkside National Bank And holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd stated it has 5,875 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability invested in 233,040 shares. World Asset reported 2,788 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Meritage Management stated it has 0.52% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Associated Banc has 7,955 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Pond Capital LP has 1.59% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 539,935 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 28,822 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Lc owns 2,851 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Llc owns 16,597 shares. Paloma Prtn reported 6,896 shares stake. State Street Corporation reported 1.17M shares stake. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.12% or 4,629 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Moody Bancshares Trust Division holds 44,805 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 61,534 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 8,086 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 5,183 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 31,165 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 3,800 shares to 184,300 shares, valued at $22.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 3.65 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.57M shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).