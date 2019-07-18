As Regal Beloit (RBC) Valuation Declined, Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Trimmed Position by $561,330; Symphony Asset Management Holding in Synopsys (SNPS) Decreased as Market Value Rose

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Regal Beloit (RBC) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 6,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,037 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, down from 85,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Regal Beloit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.62. About 285,252 shares traded or 24.92% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 2.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY BETTER; 17/05/2018 – Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR, BEFORE DISTRIBUTIONS TO UNITHOLDERS HK$2,488.3 MLN VS HK$564.0 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises Dividend to 28c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regal Beloit Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBC); 19/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–REGAL CLOSED CASE CARTS – 36C24518Q0110; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 27/04/2018 – RBC TO RAISE 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE RATE 20BPS TO 5.34% ON APR 30; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FY CORE PROFIT HK$444.1M

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 12,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 484,116 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 2.50% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.6 per share. RBC’s profit will be $70.22 million for 12.29 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.69% EPS growth.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) by 57,770 shares to 791,901 shares, valued at $131.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow (NYSE:NOW).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $235,389 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta reported 22,500 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 450,058 shares. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 26,515 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited accumulated 22,139 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 314,309 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Vident Advisory Limited reported 33,044 shares stake. Convergence Partners Ltd has invested 0.08% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 36,062 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 137,895 shares. North Star Investment Corporation has 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 480 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 2.92 million shares. Dean Capital invested in 1.88% or 13,675 shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 16,647 shares to 23,973 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navistar International Corp (Prn) by 8.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.00M shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

