As Regal Beloit (RBC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Raised Stake; Rockshelter Capital Management Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) Has Lifted by $848,016 as Market Value Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 56.05M shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX REDUCED EVHC, BAC, GOOGL, FB, FG IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – TAX ACT RESULTED IN AN ONGOING REDUCTION TO EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 9 PERCENTAGE POINTS; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Rev $23.1B; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 372,565 shares traded or 34.55% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 27/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. On Other; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES REGAL BELOIT TRADES FROM 4:23PM TO 4:26PM; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.071 PER UNIT; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $5.60 TO $6.00 DUE TO NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase of 8%; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group forecast

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp owns 22,426 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Allstate Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 755,310 shares. Lvw Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Lc reported 52,556 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). At Bancshares, a Iowa-based fund reported 17,327 shares. Virtu Finance Limited stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dakota Wealth Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 28,125 shares. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 600 shares. Martin Inv Mgmt invested in 2.64% or 367,123 shares. Middleton & Comm Incorporated Ma reported 112,495 shares. Park Oh holds 1.05% or 677,033 shares in its portfolio. Endeavour Cap holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 54,812 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.9% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bouchey Fincl Gp holds 44,126 shares.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 15,649 shares to 272,148 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 19,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,343 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 68,141 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com holds 137,895 shares. Principal Fin Group holds 189,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 2,998 shares. 10 holds 6,605 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 130,291 shares. Oarsman Capital owns 0.85% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 21,941 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Glenmede Na holds 0.01% or 22,734 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 1,847 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Art Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,167 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,756 shares. Bancorporation Of America De has 0% invested in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC). Franklin Res reported 1.64M shares stake.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11,144 shares to 4,046 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 8,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,598 shares, and cut its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.