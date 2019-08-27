As Regal Beloit (RBC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Decreased Its Position; Diversified Trust Co Lifted Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Share Value Declined

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 29,577 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, up from 23,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $165.45. About 5.66 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 16,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 17,686 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 33,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.89. About 105,103 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Regal Beloit Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBC); 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corp Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$982.1 MLN VS HK$213.7 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises Dividend to 28c; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK$0.071 PER UNIT; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS REGAL BELOIT TRADES; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase of 8%

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,743 shares to 27,592 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,032 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS) by 6,085 shares to 21,409 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

