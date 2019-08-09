As Regal Beloit (RBC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Raised Its Stake; Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Trimmed Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position as Market Value Declined

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $73.84. About 147,084 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Sees 2018 EPS $5.29-EPS $5.69; 16/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR” Goes Beyond The Screen In First-Ever Moviebill Edition Available Nationwide Only At Regal Cinemas; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES REGAL CINEMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $6; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES REGAL BELOIT TRADES FROM 4:23PM TO 4:26PM; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Regal’s Ratings; 27/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Regal Hotels International Holdings Ltd. On Other; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO FAIR VALUE GAINS ON FINANCIAL ASSETS PORTFOLIO

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 27,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 256,631 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 284,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 8.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 38,474 shares to 328,920 shares, valued at $17.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 17.56 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 59,692 shares. First Manhattan holds 449,806 shares. Millennium Limited Liability reported 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cadence Financial Bank Na accumulated 88,432 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Com has 55,432 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. United Service Automobile Association reported 6.77 million shares. Wellington Grp Inc Inc Llp has 69.23M shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Financial Ser owns 0.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 116,652 shares. Hrt Financial Llc invested in 7,663 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Lc reported 30,950 shares. Bernzott Advsrs owns 308,652 shares. Opus Investment Management invested in 136,000 shares. Leavell Management Incorporated stated it has 66,830 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 389,724 shares or 1.06% of the stock.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares to 5,472 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 12,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,320 shares, and cut its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG).

