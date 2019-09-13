As Regal Beloit (RBC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Twin Capital Management Has Trimmed by $463,320 Its Position; Stanley Capital Management Has Boosted Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake by $1.32 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 219,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88M, up from 189,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 6.25 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Regal Beloit (RBC) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 5,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00 million, down from 54,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Regal Beloit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 378,978 shares traded or 34.14% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Increase of 8%; 14/03/2018 – REGAL PETROLEUM RPT SPUD OF VAS-10 WELL; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR, BEFORE DISTRIBUTIONS TO UNITHOLDERS HK$2,488.3 MLN VS HK$564.0 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 30/04/2018 – REGAL BELOIT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28C-SHR FROM 26C, EST. 28C; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES REGAL CINEMAS CORP. TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $5.60 TO $6.00 DUE TO NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.29 TO $5.69; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $207.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares to 51,795 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,100 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4.49M shares. Suntrust Banks owns 24,297 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has invested 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Amp Capital Investors has 0.15% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 8,626 are owned by Moors Cabot. 11,116 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions. Oppenheimer & owns 0.1% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 80,753 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 63 shares. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil Com has invested 0.26% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Grassi has 301,460 shares. Lockheed Martin Management reported 214,300 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Praesidium Invest Limited Com holds 4.62% or 1.65M shares in its portfolio. Pettee Inc accumulated 27,115 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Co invested in 123 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Ltd Co invested in 14,102 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Applied Materials News: AMAT Stock Pops on $2.2B Kokusai Electric Deal – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials Earnings: AMAT Stock Soars on Strong Sales, Guidance – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMAT -2.5% after recovery comments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Applied Materials Rose 16.1% in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Share Price Is Up 30% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Skyline Champion Corporation to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RBC Q3 helped by personal & commercial banking, wealth management – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares International Select D (IDV) by 36,260 shares to 76,210 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx Dollar High Yiel (HYG) by 9,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Global Ex (VNQI).

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 EPS, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. RBC’s profit will be $61.23M for 13.24 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.