As Regal Beloit (RBC) Market Value Declined, Zpr Investment Management Lifted Position; Covey Capital Advisors Has Cut Position in Viad (VVI) as Valuation Rose

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $73.43. About 342,859 shares traded or 34.83% up from the average. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY NET RENTAL AND HOTEL INCOME HK$927.1 MLN, DOWN 1.8 PCT; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 1881.HK – FY PROFIT FOR THE YEAR, BEFORE DISTRIBUTIONS TO UNITHOLDERS HK$2,488.3 MLN VS HK$564.0 MLN; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group results; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Sees 2018 EPS $5.29-EPS $5.69; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK11.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q Adj EPS $1.34

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 53,126 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 59,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 85,076 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 27/04/2018 – Viad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad

More notable recent Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Viad Corp Announces Plans to Develop Third FlyOver Attraction – Business Wire” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moab Capital Partners’ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Viad Corp Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – Stockhouse” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viad to acquire 60% equity stake in Mountain Park Lodges properties – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Viad Corp Completes Majority Investment in Mountain Park Lodges – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.69 EPS, down 1.74% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.32 million for 10.01 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.36% EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,490 shares to 27,005 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 7,878 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 20,000 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 45,976 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability reported 69,100 shares stake. State Street Corp accumulated 586,587 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 19,819 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 18,683 shares. Td Asset has 0.02% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 192,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Neumeier Poma Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 338,435 shares.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 22,901 shares to 37,869 shares, valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 3,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,602 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).