As Reeds (REED) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Quaker Capital Investments Lowered Holding by $903,273; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Korea Investment Cut by $1.14 Million Its Position

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Reeds Inc (REED) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 301,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 390,449 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 691,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Reeds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.86% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 328,906 shares traded or 117.88% up from the average. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical REED News: 14/05/2018 – Reed’s 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s: Received Letter of Intent Related to Sale of Beverage Facility; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 04/04/2018 – Reed’s Inc. Launches Nationwide Search for Genius Spokesperson for Virgil’s Zero Sugar Line; 24/03/2018 Richland Source: Witness to history: the Reeds Corner; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss $10.9M; 28/03/2018 – Reed’s 4Q Loss/Shr 70c; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16

Korea Investment Corp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 266,360 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.51M, down from 277,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.99. About 3.06M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO

Analysts await Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Reed's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.39 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

