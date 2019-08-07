As Redwood Trust (RWT) Share Value Rose, Yorktown Management & Research Co Increased Position by $1.28 Million; Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Increased Position by $316,535 as Stock Declined

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 5,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 43,895 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 38,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 4.46M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM ‘BBB’ RATING ON ACQ PLAN; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Redwood Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 520,246 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 22/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC RWT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 07/03/2018 8minutenergy Celebrates Completion of 26 Megawatt Redwood 4 Solar Farm; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started th; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 9km ESE of Redwood Valley, CA; 30/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. To Cut Ribbon on New Orrville, Ohio Property June 1st; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Cardiovascular Systems; 25/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Competes in the 2018 Indianapolis Handlebar Hot Lap; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Diplomat Pharmacy; 26/04/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – NEW ISSUUE OVERSUBSCRIBED; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset holds 42,160 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Rothschild And Asset Management Us invested in 0.72% or 1.12M shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp, California-based fund reported 3,360 shares. Tompkins Finance reported 652 shares stake. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 62,772 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt LP has 2.97 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 291,005 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 943 shares. Covington Advsrs Incorporated holds 46,510 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kepos Cap LP has 0.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ent Fincl Serv accumulated 0.02% or 1,664 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 1,219 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carroll Associate has 1,673 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0.38% or 4.15 million shares.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co./The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,300 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

