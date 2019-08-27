As Redwood Trust (RWT) Share Value Rose, Holder Hilton Capital Management Lifted Position; As Raytheon (RTN) Share Value Rose, Connors Investor Services Lowered Stake

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 2,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 15,716 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 18,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $178.12. About 909,039 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 59,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97M, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Redwood Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 236,235 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 22/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Dividend Increase Of 7% For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 26/04/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – NEW ISSUUE OVERSUBSCRIBED; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT REGARDING ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN PATENT AND PATENT APPLICATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies, Inc. Will Up-list Trading on OTC Market; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA BUYS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started th; 30/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. To Cut Ribbon on New Orrville, Ohio Property June 1st; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Will Have Exclusive Access to 5 Arch’s Single Family Rental Loan Production; 22/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Raises Dividend to 30c Vs. 28c; 22/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC RWT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO $0.30/SHR

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.17 million for 15.46 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco Invsts, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,479 shares. At Commercial Bank accumulated 0.07% or 3,035 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,467 shares. 57,822 were reported by Piedmont Inc. Qs Invsts Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 7,591 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Alps Advisors Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,696 shares. 104,915 are held by Moneta Grp Incorporated Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company. Montag A & Assocs stated it has 5,774 shares. Hightower Lc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 165,630 were accumulated by Voya Invest Limited. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 2,275 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt invested in 600 shares. United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 48,378 shares.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 19,240 shares to 173,357 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 13,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold RWT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 18.83% more from 74.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 0.01% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 709,782 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 80,600 shares. Boston Prns invested in 1.19 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 21,678 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) for 87,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 55,249 shares. Private Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 11,487 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 100,280 shares. First Tru Lp holds 423,106 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0.02% or 5,130 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company holds 280,777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 818,375 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares to 1,962 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (Prn) (IWM).

