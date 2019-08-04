As Redwood Trust (RWT) Market Valuation Rose, Yorktown Management & Research Co Lifted Holding by $1.28 Million; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Lowered Holding by $3.94 Million

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 21,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 205,576 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.42 million, down from 227,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Redwood Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 538,637 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Minority Investment In 5 Arches, LLC; Exclusive One-Year Purchase Option For Remainder Of Company; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Will Have Exclusive Access to 5 Arch’s Single Family Rental Loan Production; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $91.2 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2016; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Cardiovascular Systems; 17/04/2018 – Redwood Floating Rate Income Fund and Redwood Floating Rate Bond Fund Announce Sub-Advisor Changes; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 20/03/2018 – Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces March Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the North Coast of California; 14/05/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies, Inc. Will Up-list Trading on OTC Market

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18 million for 15.56 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 13,021 shares to 104,779 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 10,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Advsr Llc owns 11,433 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 39,217 shares. Nwq Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.58% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First American State Bank accumulated 19,512 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 2.29 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Btim owns 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 13,840 shares. Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi reported 48,196 shares. Security Natl Tru reported 450 shares. 28,692 were accumulated by Verity & Verity Limited Liability Company. Dupont has 0.21% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 49,491 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank holds 0.33% or 12,095 shares. Cypress Management Limited Liability Co reported 60,972 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company reported 268,709 shares. Natixis reported 23,133 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 4,094 shares valued at $752,828 was sold by Jimenez Frank R. The insider Wood Michael J sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

