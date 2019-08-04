As Redwood Tr (RWT) Stock Rose, Guggenheim Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $594,576; Atika Capital Management Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.45 Million; Valuation Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 60,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 37,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 365,995 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 403,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 538,637 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 22/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Dividend Increase Of 7% For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the No; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started the early stages of exploration for delivering prescription opioids in oral thin film strips; 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q EPS 50c; 25/05/2018 – Redwood Living, Inc. Competes in the 2018 Indianapolis Handlebar Hot Lap; 07/03/2018 8minutenergy Celebrates Completion of 26 Megawatt Redwood 4 Solar Farm; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Will Have Exclusive Access to 5 Arch’s Single Family Rental Loan Production; 02/04/2018 – Purpose Investments Inc. Announces the Amalgamation of Redwood Asset Management Inc. Into Purpose Investments Inc; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 33,716 shares to 144,359 shares, valued at $16.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 23,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 28,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roku Inc by 57,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.