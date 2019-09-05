As Redwood Tr (RWT) Shares Rose, Holder Private Management Group Cut Holding; Tuttle Tactical Management Cut Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $1.95 Million as Shares Rose

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (RWT) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 419,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% . The institutional investor held 11,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 430,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Redwood Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 1.15 million shares traded or 28.00% up from the average. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, REDWOOD REPORTED GAAP BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $16.12, AS COMPARED WITH $15.83 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q EPS 50c; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in Nutrisystem; 08/03/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA ACQUIRES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS; 22/05/2018 – Redwood Trust Announces Dividend Increase Of 7% For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Save the Redwoods League, National Park Service and California State Parks Unite to Bring Back Ancient Redwood Forest on the North Coast of California; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 02/04/2018 – Purpose Investments Inc. Announces the Amalgamation of Redwood Asset Management Inc. Into Purpose Investments Inc; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $35 MLN VS $34 MLN

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 80.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 23,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 5,641 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 28,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 2.10M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. RWT’s profit will be $37.15M for 10.92 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Redwood Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

