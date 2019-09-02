As Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Lowered Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding as Share Value Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 16,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 179,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 196,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.84 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 157,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 100,372 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 257,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 216,282 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 30.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Comparable Restaurant Rev Down 0.9%; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in Red Robin; 20/03/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q EPS 34c; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 75c; 16/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 29/05/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Does the #BurgerMath and the Answer is Teachers Eat Free; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Red Robin; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Red Robin

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $788.94M for 20.82 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 10,972 shares to 55,603 shares, valued at $9.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,830 shares, and has risen its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $5.33 million activity. Vintage Capital Management LLC had bought 203,336 shares worth $5.28 million on Friday, May 31.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 72,883 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $10.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 152,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 442,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (NYSE:VMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold RRGB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 6.28% more from 14.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 237.50% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.36% negative EPS growth.