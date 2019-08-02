As Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) Share Value Rose, Gmt Capital Has Raised Holding; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lifted Its Hologic (HOLX) Position by $557,184

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 25.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 11,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 57,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 46,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 547,340 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH; 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 05/03/2018 Hologic Rival Cites Abuse in $4 Billion Breast-Screening Sector; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) by 239.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 72,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The hedge fund held 103,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 30,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 101,085 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 30.19% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 23/04/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in New York; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Capital Management Exits Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 75C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRGB); 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – After-hours buzz: RRGB, TCS & more; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is Two Weeks Away from Opening its Newest Restaurant in Missouri; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT REVENUE DECREASED 0.9%, USING CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES; 16/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. Vintage Capital Management LLC bought $5.28 million worth of stock or 203,336 shares.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 232,000 shares to 450,490 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 186,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.89M shares, and cut its stake in Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold RRGB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 6.28% more from 14.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 109,644 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 23,628 shares. Comerica Natl Bank owns 68,103 shares. 213 are owned by Prelude Management Ltd Liability Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 5,249 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 0% or 18,920 shares. 576,987 were reported by Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc. Us State Bank De reported 1,556 shares. 236,623 are held by Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 4,372 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.03% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.01% invested in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 19,887 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 49,025 shares or 0% of the stock. 9,811 are held by Amer Int Grp Inc.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,619 shares to 11,528 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,029 shares, and cut its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Amp Capital Investors has invested 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Quantbot Technologies Lp holds 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 4,763 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Llc holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 4.11 million shares. Raymond James Services Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.01% or 930,180 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 385,025 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has 2,080 shares. Prudential Financial holds 1.03 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 60,449 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 700 were reported by Vigilant Cap Lc. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.04% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 38,330 were reported by Mesirow Fincl Management.