As Red Robin Gourmet Burg Com (RRGB) Stock Rose, Holder Foundry Partners Upped Position; Cognex (CGNX) Stock Price Declined While Joho Capital Has Decreased by $43.20 Million Its Holding

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burg Com (RRGB) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 131,705 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 119,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burg Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.80% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 289,407 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 30.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 16/05/2018 – Red Robin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT REVENUE DECREASED 0.9%, USING CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Red Robin Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Saddles Up with Cowboy Ranch Tavern Double and The Grand Brie Burger; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Rev $421.5M; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 75C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Red Robin; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Red Robin; 29/05/2018 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews Does the #BurgerMath and the Answer is Teachers Eat Free

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23M, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 188,607 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold RRGB shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 6.28% more from 14.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn owns 24,351 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,572 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 42,023 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 54,055 shares. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 148,300 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 0% invested in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 110,646 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Company holds 0.81% or 576,987 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc reported 0.08% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 5,849 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 17,494 shares. Smith Graham Invest Advisors Lp owns 200,924 shares. North Star Management Corp has invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 35,745 shares to 185,535 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 48,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,865 shares, and cut its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (NYSE:THG).

More notable recent Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 23, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Domino’s Partners Rad Power Bikes, Boosts Delivery Services – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney, Red Robin And More: ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From June 17 – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Impossible Foods struggles to keep up with demand – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.33 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $52,000 was made by Kaufman Glenn B. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability holds 24,141 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital has invested 0.09% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Disciplined Growth Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 77,168 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt reported 5,081 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 26,156 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 216,042 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 263 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 0% or 31,000 shares in its portfolio. 15.13M were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc. Principal Fincl Group, a Iowa-based fund reported 905,254 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).