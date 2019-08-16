As Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Valuation Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Stephens Has Lowered Exelon (EXC) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 14.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 15,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 96,735 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 112,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 1.06M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.20; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 70.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 198,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The hedge fund held 481,052 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, up from 282,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 29,225 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Announces $30M Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDES REMAINDER OF PURCHASE PRICE TO BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle to Continue Service to Co Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 1Q Rev $33M; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Red Lion; 15/05/2018 – The Island by Hotel RL Opens in Fort Walton Beach, Florida; 24/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Increases Group Commission to 11%; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ON MAY 1, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED, RESTATED PURCHASE DEAL WITH KNIGHTS FRANCHISE SYSTEMS, WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Announces Update on Executed Franchise Agreements – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hotel RL Debuts One-of-a-Kind Guest Experience Through Apple TV – GlobeNewswire” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RLH Corporation Launches Effortless Franchising With franchiseasy – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RLH Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dmc Global Inc by 7,900 shares to 109,116 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. by 45,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 810,324 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eidelman Virant Capital reported 765,000 shares. 22,729 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 812,839 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Bridgeway has 0.01% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 49,063 shares. New York-based Bamco Inc Ny has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Dimensional Fund LP holds 2.04 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 0.06% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). State Street Corp reported 242,992 shares. American Intll Group holds 0% or 10,289 shares. Punch And Associate Investment Inc owns 658,775 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 11,160 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH).

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr by 64,139 shares to 72,183 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).