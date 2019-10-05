As Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Manatuck Hill Partners Trimmed Stake; Global Endowment Management LP Stake In The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Was Has Boosted

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 254,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The hedge fund held 558,039 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.97 million, down from 812,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 147,495 shares traded or 23.04% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – IN 2018, ANTICIPATED SALES OF HOTELS WILL REDUCE COMPANY HOTEL DIVISIONAL PROFITABILITY; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.06; 15/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $33 MLN VS $36.6 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Increases Group Commission to 11%; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corp Agrees to Acquire Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Closes Acquisition of the Knights Inn Brand from Wyndham Hotel Group; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO CONSULTING AGREEMENTS WITH ROGER BLOSS, BERNARD (BERNIE) MOYLE WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2020; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $38.5 MLN VS $38.1 MLN

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 12,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 62,810 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52M, up from 50,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 14.14 million shares traded or 45.05% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 24/05/2018 – SCHWAB: AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS $275M; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 87,600 shares to 394,200 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spartan Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 78,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Analysts await Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 129.17% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. RLH’s profit will be $1.76M for 24.00 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Red Lion Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -240.00% EPS growth.

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,480 shares to 2,920 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 125,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,410 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC).

