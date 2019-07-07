As Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Market Value Declined, Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lifted Position; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Increased Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 765,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 35,967 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 21.77% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 06/03/2018 RLH Corporation Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9 Million; 23/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – COMMITMENT AUTOMATICALLY TERMINATES ON MAY 31, 2018 IF COMPANY HAS NOT CLOSED LOAN PRIOR TO THAT DATE; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Earnings and Cash Flow; 06/03/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9M; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.06; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – CONSISTENT WITH ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE REMAINS $27 MLN; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES PURCHASE AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY SAME PARTIES ON APRIL 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL FOR AN AGGREGATE PRICE OF $27 MLN CASH; 08/05/2018 – RLH Corp Appoints Nate Troup Chief Acctg Officer

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 344,662 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60M, up from 340,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 2.19M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atento Sa F by 362,000 shares to 169,543 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rutabaga Cap Ltd Liability Ma holds 1.07% or 481,052 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 14,000 shares. 32,931 were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Company. Punch Assoc reported 658,775 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 6,797 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Northern holds 0% or 194,743 shares. State Street Corp owns 242,992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marathon Mngmt holds 0.57% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) or 159,090 shares. Moreover, Geode Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 257,936 shares. Friess Associates Ltd Liability invested in 165,264 shares or 0.1% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 882,081 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 76,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,346 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 327,199 are owned by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 6,448 shares. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 0.08% or 3,982 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 248,059 shares. National Bank Of Stockton holds 3,420 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 3.97M shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Lynch & In has 82,533 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. King Luther Mngmt Corporation invested 1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Peddock Capital Lc has invested 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Zevin Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 91,632 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Amica Mutual Ins Company, Rhode Island-based fund reported 20,859 shares.

