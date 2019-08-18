As Red Hat (RHT) Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Symphony Asset Management Lifted Its Stake; As Terex New (TEX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Fisher Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.56 Million

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 2,088 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 11,695 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 9,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 6.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 142,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.11 million, down from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 1.03M shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services

Since March 7, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $78.31 million activity. BARR KEVIN A had bought 8 shares worth $224 on Tuesday, June 11. 375 shares were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D, worth $12,754 on Thursday, March 7. $43.70M worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was sold by Marcato Capital Management LP.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 117,349 shares to 4.46M shares, valued at $574.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ring Energy Inc Com (NYSEMKT:REI) by 172,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Amadeus It Group S A Adr (AMADY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). American Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 123,674 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 12,932 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc accumulated 0.13% or 2.18 million shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 0.03% or 18,128 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 57,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability reported 0% stake. State Street owns 1.63M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 565 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) reported 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 51,192 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,100 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Management. Tcw Grp Incorporated holds 1.46M shares. Assetmark reported 105 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 4,304 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc invested in 0.02% or 122,565 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 982,243 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,132 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 495 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 50 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 7,728 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Venator Mngmt Ltd invested 6.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co owns 7,200 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Brown Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Assetmark accumulated 169 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa accumulated 76,392 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blackrock owns 0.1% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 12.41 million shares.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17,126 shares to 24,888 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 12.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

