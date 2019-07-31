As Red Hat (RHT) Valuation Rose, Holder Cqs Cayman LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Long Pond Capital LP Boosted Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 151,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 546,211 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.12 million, up from 395,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $81.08. About 982,424 shares traded or 34.61% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 297,982 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited holds 87,147 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% or 34,135 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Stephens Inc Ar reported 2,695 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Manikay Partners Lc holds 5.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 225,000 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corporation owns 23,241 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 103,307 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru stated it has 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Limited holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. York Capital Management Global Advsrs invested in 3.46% or 422,395 shares. Assetmark reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Two Sigma Securities Limited Co stated it has 2,541 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 165,510 shares to 819,649 shares, valued at $19.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 5.58 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 485,000 shares to 3.28 million shares, valued at $74.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 176,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.43M shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0% or 4,173 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 37,761 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,361 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 1,514 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 25,877 shares. Fulton Bank Na owns 3,112 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chilton Capital Ltd has invested 0.36% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg, France-based fund reported 2,346 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.11% or 41,500 shares. 4,255 were reported by M&T Comml Bank Corporation. Farmers & Merchants holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 31,359 shares. Finance has 25 shares. 9,411 are held by Phocas Financial Corporation. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 928,050 shares.