As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Were Volatile, Vertex One Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Position in First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 67,876 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 109,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02M, down from 177,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% . The hedge fund held 566,771 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51 million, down from 576,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 21,519 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 13.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.29% the S&P500.

Analysts await The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. FBMS’s profit will be $12.85 million for 10.21 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 148,600 shares to 350,200 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 37,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold FBMS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.41 million shares or 7.58% more from 8.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd has 0% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). California Public Employees Retirement reported 12,130 shares stake. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 8,702 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Forest Hill Capital Ltd Llc owns 0.85% invested in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) for 89,945 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc reported 0% stake. 28,160 are held by Monarch Partners Asset Mgmt. State Street Corp has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 17,660 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2,590 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS). Jcsd Llc, California-based fund reported 273,925 shares. 516,865 are owned by Mendon Cap Advsr Corporation.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 57,034 shares to 147,034 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graf Indl Corp by 101,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.