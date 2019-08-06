As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Were Volatile, Venator Capital Management LTD Decreased Stake; Pggm Investments Increased Cummins Com (CMI) Holding by $23.78 Million; Stock Value Declined

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 52.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 151,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 439,590 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.40M, up from 288,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $154.4. About 1.17M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV) by 103,052 shares to 103,050 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential Sh Ben Int (NYSE:EQR) by 184,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:HST).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $63,499 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N & has invested 1.73% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 1,092 are owned by Adirondack Trust Company. Beacon Financial Grp holds 0.08% or 3,208 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 16,738 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fjarde Ap accumulated 73,691 shares or 0.15% of the stock. First State Bank holds 8,383 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 36,157 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 2,878 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund. Sei Invests reported 62,016 shares. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 112,396 shares. Hartford Investment Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Scotia Capital stated it has 4,524 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement reported 6,329 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 168,829 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 363,765 shares. Profund Limited Com holds 0.03% or 3,803 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 10,062 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust accumulated 12,043 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 51,154 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,464 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 8,404 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Evercore Wealth Llc owns 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,320 shares. Bamco reported 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 5,249 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. First Long Island Ltd Llc accumulated 2,342 shares.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 331,846 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 4,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).