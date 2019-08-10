As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Were Volatile, Venator Capital Management LTD Decreased by $3.89 Million Its Stake; As Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Oaktree Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $37.93 Million

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80 million, down from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.47 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Gru Inv Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 11,839 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 5,640 shares. Sit Invest Assoc Incorporated has 27,355 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 285,547 shares. Westchester Mngmt Lc has invested 8.64% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sigma Planning accumulated 2,364 shares. 26,116 are owned by Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 295,449 shares. 22,231 are owned by Capital Inv Counsel Inc. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 98 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.33% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 235,733 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 1,336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kepos Lp has invested 1.71% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 1,815 shares.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,800 shares to 30,400 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat – Semis Swoon as Huawei Gets Caught Up in US-China Crossfire Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “It Could Be An Epic Day For These Chip ETFs – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.