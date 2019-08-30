As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Were Volatile, Myriad Asset Management LTD Cut by $13.11 Million Its Holding; Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by $448,200

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 186.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $91.31. About 864,379 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 30,700 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,400 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Trust Co holds 0.23% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 102,540 shares. Arvest National Bank Trust Division reported 5,252 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 3,119 are owned by Com Of Vermont. Moreover, Fred Alger Management has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Captrust holds 22,989 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt, California-based fund reported 1,502 shares. Cohen Klingenstein stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Tru Communication reported 4,040 shares stake. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 6,404 shares. Synovus Fin has 11,996 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 2.15M shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 938,127 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 93,017 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “American Electric Power Service Corporation Seeks Bids For Coal – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 18.00M shares to 38.00M shares, valued at $62.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nebula Acquisition Corp by 46,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).