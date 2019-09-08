As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Were Volatile, Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Increased Its Stake; As Verint Sys (VRNT) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $1.05 Million

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 82,334 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 324,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.23M, up from 241,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 17,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 306,271 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, down from 324,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 1.53 million shares traded or 170.98% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce Engagement Management; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership holds 97,548 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.3% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 171,968 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.07% or 284,277 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh accumulated 764,194 shares. Argent Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 17,836 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 8,331 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 0.01% or 3,520 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles & Equity Inc has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 23,800 shares. At Bankshares stated it has 6,720 shares. Kennedy Cap Inc holds 0.26% or 180,071 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 26,291 are held by Hsbc Hldg Pcl.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 259,015 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $18.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 75,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Lci Inds.

