As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Value Were Volatile, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Cut by $458,640 Its Stake; Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Shareholder Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Raised Stake

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 2,520 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 251,016 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.86M, down from 253,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 4,104 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS TO BUY CO; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 4Q Rev $335.3M; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Rev $332M-$386M; 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX TO REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $389M-$452M; 23/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP – ON MAY 23, SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO BOARD OF BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION OF COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Releases Annual Letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Buy Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 1,678 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 2.35% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,366 shares. Symphony Asset Lc holds 11,695 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Wilkins Investment Counsel owns 12,610 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 173,984 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.64% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 605,253 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP reported 200,455 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 35,335 shares. Blair William And Communication Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 787,606 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 36,921 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 1,500 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 500 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.