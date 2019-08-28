As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Value Were Volatile, Omni Partners Llp Has Boosted Holding; Xylem (XYL) Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Increased Holding

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 64.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 265,079 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 673,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.11 million, up from 408,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 50,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 363,455 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.73M, up from 312,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 526,213 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Diversified has 1,111 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 47,517 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.56% or 22,500 shares. Us State Bank De holds 78,123 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 3,789 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc stated it has 1,541 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 2,414 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 104,547 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Company reported 196 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation accumulated 5,000 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Fairfield Bush And Co holds 0.3% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 5,000 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Company has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 295,095 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Limited Com invested 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Cibc Mkts reported 0% stake. Main Street Lc holds 0.08% or 3,250 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 176,559 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Chilton Investment Company Llc stated it has 2.34% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Comerica National Bank holds 41,952 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs holds 225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Waratah Cap Advisors holds 0.16% or 19,490 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 4,588 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Davis R M Inc reported 3,864 shares.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 29,061 shares to 877,710 shares, valued at $70.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 81,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,236 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.