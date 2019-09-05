As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Value Were Volatile, Holder Argentiere Capital Ag Has Upped Position; Arrow Electrs (ARW) Stock Declined While Kiltearn Partners Llp Cut Holding

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 59.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 841,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 568,184 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.78M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 252,025 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months

