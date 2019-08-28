As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Value Were Volatile, Harvest Management Has Trimmed Holding by $364,000; Noble Energy (NBL) Holder Hite Hedge Asset Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 12,607 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 32,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 4.80 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600 BLN CUBIC FEET OF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT RESOURCES FROM ALEN FIELD ARE RECOVERABLE AS RESULT OF PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Rev $1.29B; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: First Production Anticipated Early in Next Decade; 06/03/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE TEXAS PIPELINES; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 06/03/2018 NOBLE ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT TO BUY TEXAS PIPELINES; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Board of Directors

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enviva Partners Lp by 313,267 shares to 787,669 shares, valued at $25.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF) by 398,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Falcon Minerals Corp.

More notable recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leviathan partners may build FLNG facility offshore Israel – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noble Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 227,193 shares. Caymus Capital Ptnrs Lp has 9.81% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Victory Cap holds 0.04% or 760,153 shares in its portfolio. Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability holds 140,211 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 9,450 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Shine Advisory Services has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 4,304 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 453,807 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.84% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Carmignac Gestion holds 0.25% or 882,919 shares. 352,934 are owned by Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 774,295 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement.