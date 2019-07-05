As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Value Rose, Water Island Capital Has Raised Its Stake; Aqr Capital Management Lifted Its Position in American Assets Tr (AAT) by $593,190 as Shares Rose

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 216.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 414,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 605,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.58M, up from 190,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 2.26 million shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 65.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 13,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,157 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 19,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 191,437 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 12/03/2018 Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes lnvented (AAT-3044); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in American Assets Trust; 09/04/2018 – Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076)

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 39,391 shares to 29,116 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 132,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,371 shares, and cut its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $19,638 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.