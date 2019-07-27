As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Value Rose, Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Raised by $71.34 Million Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Decreased Its Stake by $12.72 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 392,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.47 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 108,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.81 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567.55M, down from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 5,640 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 22,196 shares. Pentwater Mngmt LP invested 4.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 89,084 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0.01% or 609 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 169 shares. British Columbia Inv Management holds 45,221 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 109,699 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc stated it has 7.50 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 0.01% stake. Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.34% or 75,601 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 401,127 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 792,453 shares.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 30,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $27.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 5.87M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.70M shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory invested 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Snow Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 15,900 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 233,797 are held by Jag Cap Management Ltd Llc. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 19,090 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc has 2.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 12,369 were reported by West Coast Limited Liability. 133,484 were reported by Foster Dykema Cabot Incorporated Ma. Moreover, Howland Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 4.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 484,816 shares. Zacks Invest Management invested in 2.48% or 979,339 shares. Harvey Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0.36% or 18,005 shares in its portfolio. Grisanti Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19.44M shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt has 1.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Financial In reported 24,461 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) to Invest $1B in OpenAI to Democratize AI – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2,816 shares to 61,357 shares, valued at $15.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).