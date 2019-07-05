As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Rose, Tig Advisors Upped Position; Trex Co (TREX) Share Price Declined While Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cut Holding by $382,775

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 6,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, down from 22,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 647,672 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $187.78. About 285,078 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest reported 0.06% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 42,839 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 0.04% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 1.32M shares. Citigroup holds 7,687 shares. 12,169 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 111 shares. Kj Harrison Ptnrs Inc invested 0.21% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Tocqueville Asset LP accumulated 0% or 4,000 shares. Moreover, Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 0.09% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Victory Capital Management invested 0.03% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company owns 950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 908 are owned by Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru. Prudential Financial reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 12.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.73 per share. TREX’s profit will be $37.44 million for 28.22 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,154 shares to 92,254 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

