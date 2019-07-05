As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Rose, Holder Venator Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Position; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Gradient Investments Trimmed Stake by $1.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 22,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132,483 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 154,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 2.51M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $187.78. About 528,041 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.83B for 4.63 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 3,297 shares to 13,122 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 129,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 5.5%; Carnival Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise After Draghi Hints at Rate Cuts – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Carnival Gets Price Target Cut On Weak Continental Europe Demand – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival: Delight In The Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $513,497 activity. 6,966 Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $364,082 were sold by KRUSE STEIN. 22,050 Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Fincl Inc has invested 0.17% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Asset One Ltd has invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Daiwa Securities Incorporated stated it has 23,972 shares. E&G Advsrs LP invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com invested in 46,771 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 4,511 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Grp stated it has 569,880 shares. 7,181 were reported by Hexavest Inc. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,291 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability has 1.49 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Advisory Network Limited Com owns 29,706 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur, a Japan-based fund reported 20,539 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 42,390 shares.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.91 million for 62.59 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $96.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,800 shares to 30,400 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 58,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.15% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 297,982 shares. Mackay Shields Limited invested in 0.28% or 14.36M shares. Halcyon Partners LP reported 324,187 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 87,958 shares. Sumitomo Life Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). York Cap Mgmt Global Limited Com reported 422,395 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 2,695 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.21% stake. Ironsides Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,460 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 96,096 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 302 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 14,748 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 42 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 3,961 shares.